State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $99.38 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 445,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $99,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $810,635,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,214,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,955,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,300,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,817,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,854,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.8% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,548,000 after purchasing an additional 98,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $232.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $262.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.22.

In other news, Director Michael J. Quillen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $975,022.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,497.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,633 shares of company stock worth $4,682,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM traded down $4.00 on Monday, reaching $201.70. 1,529,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,562. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.26 and a 12 month high of $241.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

