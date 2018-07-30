State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $64,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signition LP lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.1% during the first quarter. Signition LP now owns 12,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,880,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 124.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 58,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide traded down $1.65, hitting $65.60, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 466,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,276. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.18. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $590.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AAWW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $339,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,709.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $489,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,830.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,910 shares of company stock worth $4,286,737. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

