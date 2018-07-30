State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 10,000 Shares of Prologis Inc (PLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.15% of Prologis worth $52,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 426.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,378,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,303,000 after acquiring an additional 148,212 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 156,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 45,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 377.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Prologis traded down $0.02, reaching $65.00, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 3,484,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,549. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $58.28 and a twelve month high of $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 74.17%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$62.97” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In other news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 22,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $1,440,957.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $962,507.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,536 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 19 countries.

