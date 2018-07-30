State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (ORI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 650,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 105,203 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 129,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after acquiring an additional 94,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 91,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director Spencer Leroy III sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $520,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,263.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Spencer Leroy III sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,790 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $20.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.24. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.