State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases Shares of 37,210 3D Systems Co. (DDD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,210 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 66.7% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 18,207 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,488 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,298 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

In other 3D Systems news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.02. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

