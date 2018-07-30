Stars Group (TSG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stars Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut Stars Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Stars Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd.

Stars Group opened at $35.60 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.80. Stars Group has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $392.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.47 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Stars Group will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

