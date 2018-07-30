StarCash Network (STARS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $78.00

StarCash Network (CURRENCY:STARS) traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. In the last seven days, StarCash Network has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StarCash Network coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StarCash Network has a market cap of $101,654.00 and $78.00 worth of StarCash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About StarCash Network

StarCash Network (STARS) is a coin. StarCash Network’s total supply is 1,033,142 coins and its circulating supply is 959,914 coins. StarCash Network’s official website is starcash.co . StarCash Network’s official Twitter account is @starcashcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

StarCash Network Coin Trading

StarCash Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarCash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarCash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

