Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $20,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $117,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $153,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $177,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker traded up $0.20, reaching $146.10, on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 51,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,791. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 7.52%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $178.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.07.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

