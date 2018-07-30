Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. decreased its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter worth $6,924,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 31.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter worth $5,042,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter worth $217,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on STMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Maxim Group began coverage on Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $272.15 on Monday. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.80 and a fifty-two week high of $285.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.49.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.49 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 33.08%. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.42, for a total value of $2,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,276 shares of company stock valued at $24,639,822. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

