STAAR Surgical (STAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of STAAR Surgical opened at $32.45 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,245.00 and a beta of 1.44.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 13,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $234,625.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAA. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens raised STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.