Spotify (SPOT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $182.49 and last traded at $177.74. 55,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,480,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPOT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spotify from $220.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spotify from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spotify from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Spotify from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.63.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Spotify in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spotify in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Spotify in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Spotify in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

