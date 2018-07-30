Spotify (SPOT) PT Raised to $230.00

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spotify from $220.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spotify from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spotify from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Spotify from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.63.

Spotify traded down $2.27, hitting $184.00, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 27,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,515. Spotify has a 12 month low of $135.51 and a 12 month high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($1.57). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the second quarter valued at about $361,000.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

