Spire Inc (SR) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of Spire worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 6,222.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 684,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 673,385 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 17.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Spire by 5.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $34,977,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Spire by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Spire from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.56.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $71.75 on Monday. Spire Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.35. Spire had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $813.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

