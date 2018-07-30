Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 975 Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 26,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,279,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 216,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,180,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A opened at $1,252.89 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $918.60 and a 52 week high of $1,291.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Vetr cut Alphabet Inc Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,156.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.51.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

