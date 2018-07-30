Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 117.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,770 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.08% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Rajesh C. Md Shrotriya sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,465,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $59,549.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,315. Company insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals opened at $21.39 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $24.20.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 64.39%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.