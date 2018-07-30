Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 117.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,770 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.08% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rajesh C. Md Shrotriya sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,465,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $59,549.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,315. Company insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals opened at $21.39 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 64.39%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

