Spectrum Management Group Inc. Invests $149,000 in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Stock

Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 150,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 46,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. MED raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,666.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $786,011.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,088. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $79.86. 2,799,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,871. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $69.82 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.77%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

