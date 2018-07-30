Spectrum Management Group Inc. Acquires 4,680 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 30.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 9,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $33,787.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,679.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 10,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $910,896.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management traded down $0.79, reaching $88.86, on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 164,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,589. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $89.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.