SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is Janney Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 3.8% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $86,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,389.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust opened at $281.42 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $241.83 and a 52-week high of $286.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.2456 per share. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

