Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM) is Iron Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Iron Financial LLC lifted its position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 468,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,732 shares during the period. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf comprises approximately 8.6% of Iron Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Iron Financial LLC owned about 1.95% of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf worth $15,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the first quarter valued at $151,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the first quarter valued at $208,000.

BMV:SPTM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.90. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $35.46.

