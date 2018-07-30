SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (SPLG) Holdings Boosted by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,354,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,231,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,629,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,367,000. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,732,000.

SPLG stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $33.54.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

