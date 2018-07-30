SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Holdings Reduced by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $285,000.

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.87. 6,816,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,614,108. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $37.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.1657 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

