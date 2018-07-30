SpartanNash (SPTN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 target price on SpartanNash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SpartanNash from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 111,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Staples sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $91,747.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,096 shares of company stock worth $1,753,571. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,621,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,907,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 569,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 95,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

Read More: Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.