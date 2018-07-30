SpartanNash (SPTN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SpartanNash earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.5262355744565 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $23.95. 7,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,084. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $867.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.12.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPTN. BidaskClub downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SpartanNash from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price objective on SpartanNash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

In related news, CEO David M. Staples sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $48,135.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,463.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Staples sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $91,747.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,571. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

