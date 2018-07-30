Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,660 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 819.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the airline’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 344.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the airline’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $58.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Stephens set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

