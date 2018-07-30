SoonCoin (SOON) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

SoonCoin (CURRENCY:SOON) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. One SoonCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. SoonCoin has a total market capitalization of $62,123.00 and $222.00 worth of SoonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SoonCoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SoonCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8,180.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $814.11 or 0.09962577 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016838 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.02002528 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00025949 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00087526 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005999 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 73.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000961 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001162 BTC.

About SoonCoin

SoonCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2014. SoonCoin’s total supply is 12,462,620 coins. The official website for SoonCoin is www.sooncoin.com . SoonCoin’s official Twitter account is @sooncoin

Buying and Selling SoonCoin

SoonCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoonCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SoonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SoonCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SoonCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.