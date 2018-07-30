Sonic Automotive (SAH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Sonic Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “$19.55” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive traded up $1.50, reaching $19.95, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 234,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,943. The company has a market capitalization of $787.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonic Automotive news, Chairman O Bruton Smith bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $321,150.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,476,484.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 54,292 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,382,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.