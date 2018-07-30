Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Stock Price

News articles about Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Phibro Animal Health earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6488070982971 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

PAHC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

PAHC traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $47.20. 3,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,147. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Phibro Animal Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bfi Co., Llc sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $1,381,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,091,537 in the last ninety days. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

