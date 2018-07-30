Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Moelis & Co (MC) Stock Price

News coverage about Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Moelis & Co earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 47.2152315394724 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

Moelis & Co opened at $62.85 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.73. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $67.65.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $220.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.64 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 51.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is currently 82.10%.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth Moelis sold 41,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $2,266,000.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,006.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $248,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,631 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,687. 29.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

