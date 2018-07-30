Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Lightbridge (LTBR) Stock Price

News articles about Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lightbridge earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 41.491123433081 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ LTBR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 442,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,806. Lightbridge has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Lightbridge had a negative return on equity of 91.62% and a negative net margin of 4,060.00%.

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

