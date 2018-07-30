Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (KELYA) Stock Price

Media stories about Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 46.0092403093673 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

KELYA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st.

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A traded down $0.19, reaching $23.84, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 3,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,703. The company has a market cap of $931.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.95. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $32.31.

Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. Class A will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Kelly Services, Inc. Class A

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

