Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (GER) Stock Price

News stories about Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 43.4435055776296 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd traded up $0.14, hitting $6.59, on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 149,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,065. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $7.42.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

