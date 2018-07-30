Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Materion (MTRN) Stock Price

News coverage about Materion (NYSE:MTRN) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Materion earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.9720991724251 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTRN shares. ValuEngine raised Materion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Materion traded up $0.30, reaching $61.65, on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,485. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Materion has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $63.45.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.90 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Materion will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 7,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $409,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,203.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

