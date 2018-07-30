Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ameren (AEE) Share Price

Headlines about Ameren (NYSE:AEE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ameren earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.8684446936882 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE AEE opened at $61.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Ameren has a twelve month low of $51.89 and a twelve month high of $64.89.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $196,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $322,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $689,455 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

