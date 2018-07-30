Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Methanex (MEOH) Share Price

Media stories about Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Methanex earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.5698704198212 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $68.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65. Methanex has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $74.18.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.10 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. research analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

MEOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Methanex from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Scotiabank set a $69.50 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Methanex from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Methanex from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.