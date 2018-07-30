Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Donaldson (DCI) Share Price

Media headlines about Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Donaldson earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.3632118804862 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of Donaldson opened at $46.82 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $52.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.68 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. analysts predict that Donaldson will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 44.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $643,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,105.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.