Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Carnival (CCL) Share Price

News stories about Carnival (NYSE:CCL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Carnival earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.4879960687517 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Carnival opened at $58.22 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Carnival has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Carnival’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $314,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

