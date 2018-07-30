Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kenon (KEN) Share Price

Media headlines about Kenon (NYSE:KEN) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kenon earned a coverage optimism score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.7620275591852 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kenon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Kenon traded up $0.41, hitting $15.72, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 949. Kenon has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The utilities provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

