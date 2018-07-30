Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) Stock Price

Media coverage about Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.6102597085683 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.02, reaching $2.33, on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 10,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,598. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.34). Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.09% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Microcyn line of products that are based on electrically charged oxychlorine small molecules designed to target a range of pathogens, such as viruses, fungi, and spores, as well as bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant strains.

