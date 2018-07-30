Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pool (POOL) Share Price

News coverage about Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pool earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.8461922474607 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Pool stock opened at $153.97 on Monday. Pool has a one year low of $97.25 and a one year high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Pool had a return on equity of 82.52% and a net margin of 7.69%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Pool will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 45.11%.

Pool announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

In related news, insider Hart Melanie Housey sold 3,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $517,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 13,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,505,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,225 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

