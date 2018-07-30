Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Magellan Health (MGLN) Stock Price

News coverage about Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Magellan Health earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.5404691078714 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

MGLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Magellan Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,292. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. Magellan Health has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $112.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.15). Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Health will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry M. Smith sold 13,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $1,282,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,596.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,665,954. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

