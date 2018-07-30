Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Casa Systems (CASA) Stock Price

News articles about Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Casa Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1036644060557 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities set a $25.00 price target on Casa Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Casa Systems from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Casa Systems traded down $0.21, reaching $14.47, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 44,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. equities research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

