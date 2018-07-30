Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact United Rentals (URI) Share Price

Press coverage about United Rentals (NYSE:URI) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Rentals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 48.3989371935436 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $230.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.18.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $147.31 on Monday. United Rentals has a one year low of $106.52 and a one year high of $190.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.52.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.40. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $4,661,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

