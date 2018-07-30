Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TOP SHIPS (TOPS) Share Price

Media coverage about TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TOP SHIPS earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 46.3072245164099 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get TOP SHIPS alerts:

TOP SHIPS traded up $0.01, hitting $0.97, on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 400,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,660. TOP SHIPS has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; three 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, and M/T Stenaweco Elegance; and a 49,737 dwt product/chemical tanker vessel, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TOP SHIPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOP SHIPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.