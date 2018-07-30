Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Share Price

Press coverage about Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Algonquin Power & Utilities earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.4169848023865 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of AQN stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $494.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.96 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 9.25%. equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on AQN. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

