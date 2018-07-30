Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect NationalResearchCorp . (NRC) Stock Price

News coverage about NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NationalResearchCorp . earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 44.0246071563035 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NationalResearchCorp . traded up $0.80, hitting $36.75, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,573. NationalResearchCorp . has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This is an increase from NationalResearchCorp .’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In other NationalResearchCorp . news, major shareholder K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 15,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $583,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,512 shares of company stock worth $1,349,827 in the last ninety days.

NationalResearchCorp . Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

