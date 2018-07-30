Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Realty Income (O) Stock Price

News articles about Realty Income (NYSE:O) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Realty Income earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.4662481413943 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.45.

Shares of Realty Income opened at $55.04 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $318.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.27%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Kathleen Allen sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

