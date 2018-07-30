Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Big Lots (BIG) Stock Price

Media coverage about Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Big Lots earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7915640885919 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Big Lots stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,847. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.65. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

