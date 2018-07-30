Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect NAKED BRAND Grp/SH SH (NAKD) Stock Price

News articles about NAKED BRAND Grp/SH SH (NASDAQ:NAKD) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NAKED BRAND Grp/SH SH earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.3521850955139 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NAKED BRAND Grp/SH SH traded up $0.53, hitting $4.14, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 39,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,341. NAKED BRAND Grp/SH SH has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $11.65.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered NAKED BRAND Grp/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Naked Brand Group Inc designs, manufactures, and sells men's and women's underwear, intimate apparel, loungewear, and sleepwear products in the United States and Canada. It offers various innerwear products for men, including boxer briefs, trunks, briefs, undershirts, T-shirts, lounge pants and shorts, and robes; and loungewear and sleepwear products for women, such as boyshorts, hipsters, lounge pants, camisoles, tank tops, pajamas, chemises, and sleepshirts primarily under the Naked brand name, as well as French terry robes, Alpaca throws, and Double Gauze woven cotton sleepwear.

