Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect China Commercial Credit (CCCR) Share Price

News coverage about China Commercial Credit (NASDAQ:CCCR) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Commercial Credit earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.7984139024389 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CCCR stock remained flat at $$1.20 during trading on Monday. China Commercial Credit has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Get China Commercial Credit alerts:

China Commercial Credit (NASDAQ:CCCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The credit services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

China Commercial Credit, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a microcredit company in the People's Republic of China. It provides direct loans, including secured loans comprising guarantee-backed loans and collateral-backed loans. China Commercial Credit, Inc also offers financial guarantee services to third party lenders; and financial leasing services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for China Commercial Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Commercial Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.