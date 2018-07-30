Somerville Kurt F Sells 1,000 Shares of Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Somerville Kurt F cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up about 2.3% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 333.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $894,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,000,204.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $182.75. 51,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,320. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $155.81 and a fifty-two week high of $210.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.